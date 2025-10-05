Daring Heist: Gold Looters Nabbed in Madhya Pradesh

Two men accused of stealing gold valued at Rs 10 crore from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu were apprehended in Barwani, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, as confirmed by police.

Mangilal Devasi, 22, and Vikram Jat, 19, both residents of Jodhpur district, Rajasthan, were detained aboard a bus on the Mumbai-Agra highway by Nagalwadi police officials.

The authorities have confiscated 9.432 kilograms of gold jewelry, Rs 3 lakh in cash, a country-made pistol with two live rounds, and a mobile phone. Some stolen jewelry had been melted into gold biscuits. Tamil Nadu police are set to take custody of the suspects.

