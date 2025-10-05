Left Menu

Daring Heist: Gold Looters Nabbed in Madhya Pradesh

Two men from Rajasthan, Mangilal Devasi and Vikram Jat, were arrested in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly looting gold worth Rs 10 crore in Tamil Nadu. A significant recovery of gold and cash was made, and a pistol was seized. The perpetrators will face legal proceedings in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barwani | Updated: 05-10-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 20:24 IST
Two men accused of stealing gold valued at Rs 10 crore from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu were apprehended in Barwani, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, as confirmed by police.

Mangilal Devasi, 22, and Vikram Jat, 19, both residents of Jodhpur district, Rajasthan, were detained aboard a bus on the Mumbai-Agra highway by Nagalwadi police officials.

The authorities have confiscated 9.432 kilograms of gold jewelry, Rs 3 lakh in cash, a country-made pistol with two live rounds, and a mobile phone. Some stolen jewelry had been melted into gold biscuits. Tamil Nadu police are set to take custody of the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

