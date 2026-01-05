Jodhpur Technician Nabbed for Bribery by Anti-Corruption Bureau

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended a Jodhpur discom technician, Vinod Kumar, in Bikaner. He was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 1.45 lakh, according to officials.

The arrest occurred after a complaint alleged that Kumar was demanding bribes to alter the name on an agricultural electricity connection and lower a violation and compliance report (VCR) fee.

The ACB's operation, spearheaded by Director General Govind Gupta, successfully nabbed the accused, who had been pressuring the complainant for illicit payments. Legal proceedings are now underway following the seizure of the bribe amount.

(With inputs from agencies.)