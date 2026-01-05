Left Menu

Jodhpur Technician Nabbed for Bribery by Anti-Corruption Bureau

A technician from Jodhpur discom was arrested by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau in Bikaner after being caught accepting a Rs 1.45 lakh bribe. The arrest followed a complaint about his demands for a bribe to change details on an electricity connection and reduce other charges.

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended a Jodhpur discom technician, Vinod Kumar, in Bikaner. He was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 1.45 lakh, according to officials.

The arrest occurred after a complaint alleged that Kumar was demanding bribes to alter the name on an agricultural electricity connection and lower a violation and compliance report (VCR) fee.

The ACB's operation, spearheaded by Director General Govind Gupta, successfully nabbed the accused, who had been pressuring the complainant for illicit payments. Legal proceedings are now underway following the seizure of the bribe amount.

