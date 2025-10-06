UK Strengthens Journalist Safety with Dedicated Liaison Officers

In a move to bolster media freedom and safeguard reporters, the UK government is deploying a Journalist Safety Liaison Officer in every police force. This initiative, announced by the Home Office, aims to shield journalists from rising threats and ensure their safety while covering protests and crime scenes.

UK Media Minister Ian Murray stressed the importance of this initiative to protect journalists, who often face dangers in their line of work. The new officers will serve as a direct point of contact, offering guidelines and support to media professionals, particularly during high-risk assignments.

Deputy Chief Constable Sam de Reya highlighted the dedication to preserving democratic values by prioritizing reporter safety. The plan promises consistent recording and addressing of crimes against journalists, reinforcing the essential role of a protected press in a functional democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)