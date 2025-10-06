Left Menu

Shoe-Throwing Lawyer Sparks Uproar in Supreme Court

A 71-year-old lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice B R Gavai in the Supreme Court, prompting widespread condemnation and suspension of his license by the Bar Council of India. The incident, perceived as an attack on the judiciary, was condemned by legal bodies and political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an unprecedented breach of courtroom decorum, a 71-year-old lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, in the Supreme Court. The incident, which occurred on Monday, led to the immediate suspension of the lawyer's license by the Bar Council of India.

Despite the shocking act, Chief Justice Gavai remained composed and instructed security personnel to simply ignore the incident. The lawyer, identified as Rakesh Kishore, was questioned by Delhi Police but released without any formal charges, as no official complaint had been lodged against him.

The act has been widely condemned by legal authorities and political figures as an attack on the judicial institution and the Constitution. The Bar Council of India described the act as a flagrant violation of professional conduct, while political leaders underscored the need for unity in upholding the dignity of the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

