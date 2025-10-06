Shoe-Throwing Lawyer Sparks Uproar in Supreme Court

In an unprecedented breach of courtroom decorum, a 71-year-old lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, in the Supreme Court. The incident, which occurred on Monday, led to the immediate suspension of the lawyer's license by the Bar Council of India.

Despite the shocking act, Chief Justice Gavai remained composed and instructed security personnel to simply ignore the incident. The lawyer, identified as Rakesh Kishore, was questioned by Delhi Police but released without any formal charges, as no official complaint had been lodged against him.

The act has been widely condemned by legal authorities and political figures as an attack on the judicial institution and the Constitution. The Bar Council of India described the act as a flagrant violation of professional conduct, while political leaders underscored the need for unity in upholding the dignity of the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)