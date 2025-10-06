Left Menu

First Janjaweed Leader Convicted: A Historic ICC Verdict for Darfur Atrocities

The International Criminal Court has convicted Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, the first Janjaweed militia leader on trial for crimes in Darfur. Found guilty of 27 counts, the conviction marks a significant moment for justice over atrocities committed in Sudan's Darfur region, offering some solace to victims and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has made history by convicting the first Janjaweed militia leader, Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, for atrocities in Sudan's Darfur region. Abd-Al-Rahman, also known as Ali Kushayb, faced 27 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including rape, murder, and persecution. The sentencing will take place after additional hearings.

This landmark verdict marks the first trial concerning Sudanese atrocities since the United Nations Security Council referred the case to the ICC in 2005. Notably, the conflict in Darfur ignited in 2003 when non-Arab rebels accused Sudan's government of marginalizing the region, prompting a violent crackdown by mostly Arab militias like the Janjaweed, which was internationally condemned as genocide.

Victims of the Darfur conflict have praised the judgment for restoring faith in the ICC. Jamal Abdallah, displaced from West Darfur in 2003, expressed the significance of the ruling. Despite ongoing arrest warrants for Sudanese officials, the conviction offers a measure of justice. Renewed conflict in Sudan raises concerns of continued violence due to a lack of accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

