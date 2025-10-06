Left Menu

Political Scandal: The Rohini Khadse Case

An alleged drug party bust has ensnared political figure Rohini Khadse's husband, Pranjal Khewalkar. Following the arrest of Khewalkar and others, Khadse visited police amidst ongoing investigations. While she refrained from comment due to legal proceedings, she urged media to address farmers' issues due to excessive rainfall.

In a legal quagmire involving an alleged drug party, Rohini Khadse, a leader of NCP (SP), found herself at the center of a political storm. Her spouse, Pranjal Khewalkar, was implicated in the incident, raising questions about political accountability.

The Pune Police detained Khewalkar and six others after a late-night raid revealed narcotics in a Kharadi studio apartment. On Monday, Khadse responded to a police notice, making an appearance at the Pune Police Commissionerate. Although released on bail, Khewalkar's legal troubles continue amid public scrutiny.

Khadse, while avoiding direct comments on the case, stressed the significant impact of the investigation on her family. She appealed to the media to concentrate on pressing issues affecting farmers, overshadowed by the ongoing legal saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

