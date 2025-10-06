Greta Thunberg's High Seas Drama: Flotilla to Gaza

Greta Thunberg arrived in Greece to a warm welcome from pro-Palestinian supporters after her deportation from Israel on Monday. She was part of a flotilla attempting to bring aid to Gaza, which Israeli forces detained at sea. Thunberg, among 171 expelled activists, decried Israel's actions against Palestine.

The Global Sumud Flotilla endeavored to spotlight the dire conditions in Gaza, where famine and displacement are rampant, according to the UN. However, Israel dismissed the initiative as a Hamas-supporting publicity stunt, denying allegations of genocide and undermining claims of severe hunger in the region.

Accusations of inhumane detention by Israeli forces emerged from various flotilla members, including allegations of physical abuse and deprivation. Israel, however, refuted these claims, maintaining that detainees' rights were upheld. Attention remains on the flotilla's attempts to challenge the blockade and draw international focus to Gaza's crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)