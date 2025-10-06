Left Menu

Greta Thunberg's High Seas Drama: Flotilla to Gaza

Greta Thunberg and hundreds of activists were expelled by Israel after attempting to deliver aid to Gaza. They alleged mistreatment during detention, which Israel denied. Thunberg criticized Israel's actions, calling them genocidal, while Israel dismissed the flotilla as a stunt supporting Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:51 IST
Greta Thunberg's High Seas Drama: Flotilla to Gaza
Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg arrived in Greece to a warm welcome from pro-Palestinian supporters after her deportation from Israel on Monday. She was part of a flotilla attempting to bring aid to Gaza, which Israeli forces detained at sea. Thunberg, among 171 expelled activists, decried Israel's actions against Palestine.

The Global Sumud Flotilla endeavored to spotlight the dire conditions in Gaza, where famine and displacement are rampant, according to the UN. However, Israel dismissed the initiative as a Hamas-supporting publicity stunt, denying allegations of genocide and undermining claims of severe hunger in the region.

Accusations of inhumane detention by Israeli forces emerged from various flotilla members, including allegations of physical abuse and deprivation. Israel, however, refuted these claims, maintaining that detainees' rights were upheld. Attention remains on the flotilla's attempts to challenge the blockade and draw international focus to Gaza's crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global
2
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
3
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
4
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025