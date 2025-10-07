Whistleblower or Political Pawn? The Pulte Doctrine Under Scrutiny

Bill Pulte, the Trump-appointed director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, is facing scrutiny for bypassing his agency's inspector general to make criminal referrals against prominent political figures. Pulte's actions deviate from established procedures meant to prevent federal officials from leveraging power for partisan aims.

By sidestepping the inspector general's office, Pulte referred mortgage fraud allegations to the Justice Department against Lisa Cook, a Federal Reserve governor, among others. Legal experts say Pulte's actions breach impartiality ethics regulations, casting doubt on the legitimacy of these accusations.

The White House and other involved parties have largely remained silent on the matter, but the actions are seen as part of broader efforts by the Trump administration to use legal avenues against perceived political adversaries, with Pulte being a vocal participant in this ongoing campaign.

