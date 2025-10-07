Judiciary Under Siege: Concerning Attack on Chief Justice Sparks Political Outcry

Political tensions have risen following an attack on the Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, during court proceedings. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its silence on the matter.

In a fervent statement, Yadav asserted that the incident symbolizes the normalization of hate and violence, a trend he claims has been fostered by the state since 2014. A 71-year-old lawyer was reportedly involved in the act, attempting to hurl a shoe at the Chief Justice, while a note hinting at religious motivations was also recovered.

Yadav emphasized that the attack not only disrespects the judiciary but also challenges the very foundations of democracy, urging the need for collective protection of judicial independence. He further alleged that the misuse of religion is being weaponized to spread divisive ideologies.

