Road Rage Turn Deadly: Deaf Mute Manager Arrested in Gurugram

A 24-year-old deaf and mute club manager, Karan Arora, was arrested for allegedly assaulting and causing the death of a man during a road rage incident in Palam village, Delhi. The altercation reportedly occurred after their vehicles grazed each other, leading to a violent altercation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 16:03 IST
In a shocking development, a 24-year-old deaf and mute club manager from Gurugram has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a man, which resulted in his death, during a road rage incident in southwest Delhi's Palam village. The manager, identified as Karan Arora, was apprehended swiftly after the incident.

The altercation took place on the night of October 4, as Arora's car and the victim's scooter grazed each other, escalating into a violent confrontation. Witnesses reported seeing Arora assault Kapil, 31, before fleeing the scene. Kapil was found unconscious on the road and declared dead at the hospital.

Police traced the vehicle to Arora, who was arrested in the Najafgarh area shortly after the incident. During interrogation, conducted with the aid of a sign language interpreter, Arora confessed to the assault, sparked by alleged offensive gestures from the victim. He is now in judicial custody as further investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

