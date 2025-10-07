Delhi Court Enforces Divorce Settlement: Estranged Wife Ordered to Vacate Property

A Delhi court has ordered the recovery of possession of a house from a woman who allegedly violated the terms of her mutual divorce settlement. The family court judge, Savitri, addressed the plea from the husband, who argued that his former wife had broken their agreement, awarding her a full settlement of Rs 11 lakh.

Advocate Manish Bhadauria stated that the woman entered the property's first floor despite receiving the agreed payment. The court's ruling highlighted that her claims of residing there were not documented in the initial settlement. By invoking sympathy due to her status as a divorcee with minor children, she sought to influence the court's decision.

The court emphasized that having accepted the settlement, the woman held no rightful interest in the property. It highlighted the need for space by the husband, now remarried, and enforced action for the property's vacating, with the possession report due on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)