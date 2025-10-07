Left Menu

Delhi Court Enforces Divorce Settlement: Estranged Wife Ordered to Vacate Property

A Delhi court directed the recovery of a house's possession from an estranged wife for violating a mutual divorce settlement. Despite receiving Rs 11 lakh, the wife occupied the property unlawfully. The court has issued a coercive order for vacating the property, addressing the husband's need for space.

Updated: 07-10-2025 16:25 IST
A Delhi court has ordered the recovery of possession of a house from a woman who allegedly violated the terms of her mutual divorce settlement. The family court judge, Savitri, addressed the plea from the husband, who argued that his former wife had broken their agreement, awarding her a full settlement of Rs 11 lakh.

Advocate Manish Bhadauria stated that the woman entered the property's first floor despite receiving the agreed payment. The court's ruling highlighted that her claims of residing there were not documented in the initial settlement. By invoking sympathy due to her status as a divorcee with minor children, she sought to influence the court's decision.

The court emphasized that having accepted the settlement, the woman held no rightful interest in the property. It highlighted the need for space by the husband, now remarried, and enforced action for the property's vacating, with the possession report due on October 8.

