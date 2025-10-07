South Africa Approves Foreign Operator’s Permit for Abakan Air Cargo Flights

The Department of Transport has officially confirmed the approval and issuance of a Foreign Operator’s Permit (FOP) to Abakan Air, authorizing the carrier to operate flights into South Africa for the transport of general cargo, civilian helicopters, and acrobatic aircraft.

The department revealed that Abakan Air submitted its application on 9 September 2025, and after a thorough review process, the permit was issued on 23 September 2025. This development underscores South Africa’s commitment to maintaining transparent aviation processes and facilitating legitimate international air operations under stringent regulatory oversight.

Compliance and Verification Process

According to the department, the FOP was granted only after Abakan Air fulfilled all necessary procedural and security requirements. The airline was required to submit comprehensive documentation, including details about the consignor and consignee of the cargo, both of which were verified and confirmed in writing by the respective companies.

In line with international aviation standards, the operator was also mandated to contract a regulated cargo agent based in South Africa to ensure compliance with local cargo handling and safety procedures. This condition was fully met, and the department verified the agent’s accreditation.

Furthermore, crew details and certifications, including passports, licenses, and health documentation, were submitted to South African aviation authorities for vetting. The Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) also reviewed and approved the flight plan, ensuring alignment with both national and international aviation safety protocols.

Addressing Blacklisting Claims

The Department of Transport addressed recent speculation regarding Abakan Air’s operational status, making it clear that the South African government has not blacklisted the airline.

“It is important to highlight that the South African government has not blacklisted the operator concerned. Furthermore, the department has no knowledge or record of any information from any other government indicating that this operator has been blacklisted,” the department said in its official statement.

This clarification comes amid growing global scrutiny of cross-border aviation activities and the need for enhanced due diligence in approving foreign operators. By affirming Abakan Air’s good standing, the department aims to maintain transparency and public confidence in the country’s aviation regulatory framework.

Ensuring Aviation Safety and Oversight

The Foreign Operator’s Permit (FOP) is a key regulatory requirement for non-South African airlines seeking to operate flights into or within the country’s airspace. It is issued in accordance with the Civil Aviation Regulations and is contingent on the applicant’s adherence to stringent safety, security, and operational criteria.

The Department of Transport, working closely with the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), evaluates each application through a multi-layered verification process. This includes assessments of airworthiness certificates, insurance coverage, crew qualifications, cargo handling protocols, and compliance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

The department reiterated that the process ensures that foreign operators maintain the same level of safety and accountability as domestic carriers. “Each permit is evaluated on its own merits, and no shortcuts are allowed in ensuring compliance with international aviation law,” a departmental spokesperson explained.

Importance of ATNS in Flight Safety

The Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) plays a crucial role in managing flight operations within South African airspace. The agency reviews and approves flight plans to ensure safety, proper coordination with air traffic systems, and adherence to airspace management protocols.

For Abakan Air’s operations, ATNS confirmed that all required information was submitted, including aircraft registration, route details, and estimated times of arrival and departure. Interested parties may obtain further details directly from ATNS, in accordance with established aviation disclosure procedures.

Strengthening South Africa’s Global Aviation Ties

The approval of Abakan Air’s Foreign Operator’s Permit highlights South Africa’s growing role as a regional aviation hub and its commitment to fostering safe, lawful, and cooperative relationships with international carriers.

By ensuring that every foreign operator complies with both local and international aviation laws, the Department of Transport aims to balance economic connectivity with national security and safety.

The move also supports the country’s broader strategy to promote trade and logistics partnerships across Africa, Europe, and Asia, reinforcing South Africa’s position as a trusted gateway for global cargo operations.