New Aviation Safety Measures Unveiled Amid IndiGo's Resilience

The DGCA's new guidelines, banning power banks on aircraft, focus on passenger safety. Following an inquiry into IndiGo disruptions, further analysis will inform future action. Despite recent challenges, IndiGo CEO asserts the airline has stabilized, crediting employees for their unity and efforts to restore operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 23:18 IST
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has implemented new guidelines prohibiting the use of power banks on aircraft, according to Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. This safety-focused mandate aligns with international aviation standards and underscores the DGCA's commitment to thorough research and global consultation.

Concerning recent disruptions at IndiGo, Minister Naidu stated that thorough investigations are underway based on a committee report. The DGCA is meticulously fact-checking and analyzing details to ensure informed decisions. Naidu emphasized transparency and thoroughness in addressing any emerging questions before finalizing actions.

Meanwhile, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers expressed optimism following a period of operational turbulence. Elbers praised the resilience and solidarity of IndiGo's workforce as the airline stabilized operations, suggesting that the most challenging phase has passed, with employees lauded for their commitment to overcoming disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

