Kerala Sets New Standards in Migration with 'Operation Migration Shield'

Speaking at the Global Mobility Conclave in Kerala, senior officials highlighted the importance of ensuring safe migration. Kerala stands out with government-led recruitment agencies and initiatives like 'Operation Migration Shield'. Upcoming Passport Seva Kendras in every constituency underscore commitment to safe and legal migration for Keralites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:56 IST
At a recent Global Mobility Conclave, prominent government officials advocated for a shift in migration policies focused on dignity and safety, moving beyond sheer numbers.

Kerala was praised for its leadership in legal migration, with three state-run recruitment agencies and the 'Operation Migration Shield', a joint initiative with state police.

Additionally, a new Passport Seva Kendra in Tavanur reflects continued efforts to ensure citizens can migrate safely and securely, aligning with central government goals.

