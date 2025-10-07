Kerala Sets New Standards in Migration with 'Operation Migration Shield'

At a recent Global Mobility Conclave, prominent government officials advocated for a shift in migration policies focused on dignity and safety, moving beyond sheer numbers.

Kerala was praised for its leadership in legal migration, with three state-run recruitment agencies and the 'Operation Migration Shield', a joint initiative with state police.

Additionally, a new Passport Seva Kendra in Tavanur reflects continued efforts to ensure citizens can migrate safely and securely, aligning with central government goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)