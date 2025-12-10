Left Menu

Victory for Affordable Healthcare: Karnataka High Court Quashes Jan Aushadhi Kendra Closure

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya announced that the Karnataka High Court overturned a government decision to close Jan Aushadhi Kendras in government hospitals. His legal office challenged the order, crediting advocate Anirudh Kulkarni for their success. The PMBJP has saved the poor significant money by providing affordable generic medicines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:54 IST
Victory for Affordable Healthcare: Karnataka High Court Quashes Jan Aushadhi Kendra Closure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has overturned a state government order to close Jan Aushadhi Kendras in government hospitals, as announced by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. The order was initially implemented to ensure the free and assured supply of essential medicines to the public within the hospital settings.

The legal victory was spearheaded by advocate Anirudh Kulkarni, who successfully challenged the order in court on behalf of Surya's law office. This decision underscores the continued benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), which has reportedly saved the poor over Rs 30,000 crore in medical expenses by ensuring access to affordable generic medicines.

Earlier, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao justified the government's decision, stating it aimed to reduce patients' out-of-pocket expenses. The closure had drawn criticism from Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, who raised concerns with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about the impact on healthcare access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025