Victory for Affordable Healthcare: Karnataka High Court Quashes Jan Aushadhi Kendra Closure

The Karnataka High Court has overturned a state government order to close Jan Aushadhi Kendras in government hospitals, as announced by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. The order was initially implemented to ensure the free and assured supply of essential medicines to the public within the hospital settings.

The legal victory was spearheaded by advocate Anirudh Kulkarni, who successfully challenged the order in court on behalf of Surya's law office. This decision underscores the continued benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), which has reportedly saved the poor over Rs 30,000 crore in medical expenses by ensuring access to affordable generic medicines.

Earlier, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao justified the government's decision, stating it aimed to reduce patients' out-of-pocket expenses. The closure had drawn criticism from Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, who raised concerns with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about the impact on healthcare access.

