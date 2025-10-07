Supreme Court Faces Free Speech Challenge: Colorado's Ban on Conversion Therapy Under Shrewd Scrutiny

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday examined arguments challenging Colorado's prohibition of conversion therapy for minors on free speech grounds. Centering around the rights of Christian licensed counselor Kaley Chiles, the case weighs her First Amendment claims against Colorado's authority to regulate healthcare practices deemed unsafe and ineffective.

Chiles contends that the 2019 Colorado statute unlawfully restricts her communications with clients, violating the First Amendment. Colorado defends its law as a regulation of professional conduct, not speech. During the hearing, Justice Elena Kagan noted the state's six-year non-enforcement of the law and questioned Chiles' legal standing.

Represented by lawyer James Campbell, Chiles seeks strict scrutiny of Colorado's statutes. Meanwhile, medical groups, including the American Psychological Association, cite potential harm from conversion therapy. The Supreme Court's ruling will impact over two dozen states with similar bans, reflecting ongoing cultural disputes and shaping future legal interpretations of free speech in healthcare.

