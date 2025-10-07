Left Menu

Supreme Court Faces Free Speech Challenge: Colorado's Ban on Conversion Therapy Under Shrewd Scrutiny

The U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing a First Amendment challenge to Colorado's law banning conversion therapy for minors. Christian counselor Kaley Chiles contends her free speech is being censored, while Colorado argues the law ensures safe mental healthcare. The court's decision will balance free speech and public health concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:37 IST
Supreme Court Faces Free Speech Challenge: Colorado's Ban on Conversion Therapy Under Shrewd Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday examined arguments challenging Colorado's prohibition of conversion therapy for minors on free speech grounds. Centering around the rights of Christian licensed counselor Kaley Chiles, the case weighs her First Amendment claims against Colorado's authority to regulate healthcare practices deemed unsafe and ineffective.

Chiles contends that the 2019 Colorado statute unlawfully restricts her communications with clients, violating the First Amendment. Colorado defends its law as a regulation of professional conduct, not speech. During the hearing, Justice Elena Kagan noted the state's six-year non-enforcement of the law and questioned Chiles' legal standing.

Represented by lawyer James Campbell, Chiles seeks strict scrutiny of Colorado's statutes. Meanwhile, medical groups, including the American Psychological Association, cite potential harm from conversion therapy. The Supreme Court's ruling will impact over two dozen states with similar bans, reflecting ongoing cultural disputes and shaping future legal interpretations of free speech in healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

 Global
2
Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

 Italy
3
Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

 India
4
New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025