National Water Mission Hosts 6th Thematic Workshop on Water Conservation in Delhi

In the run-up to the Departmental Summit on the Vision for Sujalam Bharat scheduled for November 28–29, 2025, the National Water Mission (NWM) under the Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, successfully organised its 6th Thematic Workshop on “Water Conservation and Recharge” on October 7, 2025, at the NDMC Convention Centre, New Delhi.

The event forms part of a series of preparatory workshops designed to generate actionable insights and policy recommendations ahead of the summit, which aims to translate the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision for Sujalam Bharat into tangible, community-driven outcomes.

Advancing the Vision for Sujalam Bharat

The initiative is anchored in the vision articulated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during the 4th Conference of Chief Secretaries, which outlined the need for six Departmental Summits in 2025—each focusing on critical thematic areas of national importance. Coordinated by NITI Aayog, the forthcoming Departmental Summit on Sujalam Bharat will be chaired by Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri C.R. Patil, and will bring together senior officers from the Centre and States for intensive deliberations on achieving water security, source sustainability, and effective governance.

The 6th thematic workshop, focused on “Water Conservation and Recharge,” served as a national platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and collaborative action, drawing participation from over 275 delegates representing government departments, scientific institutions, Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), and civil society.

Ceremony and Inaugural Address

The workshop commenced with the traditional Jal Kalash ceremony, symbolizing India’s enduring cultural and spiritual reverence for water as a source of life and prosperity.

In her inaugural address, Ms. Archana Varma, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, NWM, underscored the urgent need to address the challenges posed by climate change and its impact on India’s hydrological systems. She emphasized that sustainable water conservation and recharge are central to maintaining ecological balance, livelihoods, and long-term resilience.

“Sustainable water management is a shared responsibility—every stakeholder, from policymakers to farmers, must act in harmony to conserve and rejuvenate our water resources,” Ms. Varma said.

She noted that the workshop brought together policymakers, scientists, engineers, administrators, and grassroots leaders, fostering an integrated and participatory approach to water management. The deliberations, she added, will culminate in the creation of State-Specific Notes and Feedback Reports, which will serve as the foundation for policy decisions at the Sujalam Bharat Summit.

Presentations and Technical Sessions

The sessions featured presentations from senior officers of the NWM, Ministry of Rural Development, and State representatives, covering progress updates from earlier virtual workshops, case studies from field implementation, and the latest policy interventions linking rural development with water conservation.

Mr. Sumant Narain, Joint Secretary, NWM, provided an overview of the outcomes of the five previous workshops, emphasizing the importance of integrating water conservation projects with rural employment programs under MGNREGA. He also drew attention to the latest amendment to Schedule I of the MGNREGA, which expands the scope for water-related works to strengthen local sustainability.

Mr. Kiran Padhy, Program Officer, Ministry of Rural Development, delivered an in-depth presentation on the Mahatma Gandhi NREGS Act and its pivotal role in water conservation over the past decade. He detailed how water harvesting, recharge structures, and desilting projects under MGNREGA have enhanced groundwater levels, improved soil moisture, and created long-term livelihood opportunities in rural communities.

State Innovations and Best Practices

A series of State and field-level presentations showcased innovative, community-based, and technology-enabled approaches to water management from across the country:

Chhattisgarh: Ms. Suruchi Singh, CEO, Zila Panchayat, Rajnandgaon, presented a dual approach combining GIS-based planning and community engagement for effective water conservation.

Andhra Pradesh: Mr. Krishna Kumar Teja Mylavarapu, Commissioner, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department, outlined a centralised water conservation model , transitioning from decentralised frameworks to enhance efficiency and resource allocation.

Madhya Pradesh: Dr. Nagarjuna B. Gonda, CEO, Zila Panchayat, Khandwa, introduced the Jal Ghanana Samardhan Abhiyan , involving 14 State departments to address groundwater over-extraction through multi-departmental coordination .

Tamil Nadu: Thiru J. Jayakanthan and Thiru S. Sridharan highlighted the revival of traditional irrigation tanks and integration of fisheries culture into water bodies, addressing encroachment and siltation challenges in local canals and rivers.

Kerala: Dr. Binu Francis, Joint Managing Director, Kerala Water Authority, discussed the State’s water management strategies focusing on flood resilience, runoff reduction , and community-led restoration .

Gujarat: Mr. Shreyash Gupta, OSD, Water Resources Department, showcased a mix of demand-side management (micro-irrigation) and supply-side interventions like barrages, weirs, and Sujalam Sufalam unlined canals , while addressing salinity ingress in coastal areas through inter-basin water transfer and geomembrane farm ponds .

Maharashtra: Dr. Dilip Durbude, Head, WALMI, highlighted the adoption of modern water conservation technologies and the LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) initiative promoting citizen participation in conservation.

Additionally, Mr. Bishwadeep Ghose, Country Director, Water for People, shared civil society perspectives on community-centric water management, local behavior change strategies, and technical assistance for government programs.

Integrating Policy, Practice, and Partnerships

The workshop concluded with an interactive discussion and feedback session, consolidating insights on improving policy convergence, monitoring mechanisms, and stakeholder engagement. Participants agreed that water conservation must move beyond pilot projects to become a mainstream development priority embedded within every State’s planning framework.

Delegates emphasized the need for:

Strengthening data-driven water information systems for evidence-based policy.

Ensuring convergence between MGNREGA, Jal Jeevan Mission, and watershed programs .

Promoting source sustainability through community-led recharge structures and rainwater harvesting .

Encouraging technology transfer and capacity building among local institutions.

Establishing accountability mechanisms for State and district-level water governance.

Charting the Path to the Sujalam Bharat Summit

The outcomes and feedback gathered from this workshop, along with the preceding five thematic sessions, will be compiled into State-Specific Action Notes for consideration at the Departmental Summit on Sujalam Bharat. The summit will aim to develop a comprehensive national roadmap for achieving sustainable water security, ensuring that every citizen, institution, and community contributes to the collective goal of “Sujalam Bharat – A Water-Secure India.”

The workshop reaffirmed the Government of India’s commitment to translating the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision into coordinated, actionable, and community-driven strategies. By fostering inter-State collaboration, technological innovation, and citizen participation, the National Water Mission continues to lead the way in building a resilient, water-positive future for the nation.