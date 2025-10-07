CBI Cracks Down on Postal Bribery Ring in Meghalaya

In a significant crackdown by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), three employees of the Postal Department in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills have been arrested on charges of bribery, officials disclosed on Tuesday.

The action followed a complaint from a Gram Dak Sevak who alleged that his salary had been withheld for a staggering 10 months, with the implicated officials demanding a bribe equating to two months' pay for its release.

The CBI, executing a planned operation, captured the assistant branch postmaster in Williamnagar while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000. Subsequent arrests included a sub-divisional inspector and a postman, with seized evidence totaling Rs 2.3 lakh cash. Investigations are ongoing.