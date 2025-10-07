Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Postal Bribery Ring in Meghalaya

In Meghalaya's East Garo Hills, three Postal Department employees were arrested for bribery. The CBI acted on a complaint from a Gram Dak Sevak whose salary was withheld for 10 months. After an arranged payoff, arrests were made, and searches uncovered Rs 2.3 lakh in cash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:08 IST
CBI Cracks Down on Postal Bribery Ring in Meghalaya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), three employees of the Postal Department in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills have been arrested on charges of bribery, officials disclosed on Tuesday.

The action followed a complaint from a Gram Dak Sevak who alleged that his salary had been withheld for a staggering 10 months, with the implicated officials demanding a bribe equating to two months' pay for its release.

The CBI, executing a planned operation, captured the assistant branch postmaster in Williamnagar while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000. Subsequent arrests included a sub-divisional inspector and a postman, with seized evidence totaling Rs 2.3 lakh cash. Investigations are ongoing.

TRENDING

1
Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

 India
2
New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

 India
4
Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025