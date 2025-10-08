Russian Strategic Control in 2025: A 5,000 km Gain in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russian forces captured nearly 5,000 square kilometers in Ukraine in 2025, claiming full strategic control. Despite Ukrainian forces attempting to resist, Russia reported advances, especially in the Donetsk region, as Moscow holds its strategic objectives since the operation began in February 2022.
In a significant development on the Ukraine front, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Russian forces captured almost 5,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in 2025, maintaining full strategic control.
Addressing top military commanders, Putin emphasized that Ukrainian forces were retreating across the front lines. Despite efforts by Kyiv to launch strikes deep into Russian territory, these attempts have not altered the strategic balance, which remains in Russia's favor nearly four years into the conflict.
The Defence Ministry's latest reports confirm Russian advances across multiple sectors. Meanwhile, Ukrainian commanders noted some gains near Dobropillia in Donetsk. Putin reiterated Russia's unwavering objectives of 'demilitarising and denazifying' Ukraine, central aims since the operation's onset in February 2022.