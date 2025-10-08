In a significant development on the Ukraine front, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Russian forces captured almost 5,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in 2025, maintaining full strategic control.

Addressing top military commanders, Putin emphasized that Ukrainian forces were retreating across the front lines. Despite efforts by Kyiv to launch strikes deep into Russian territory, these attempts have not altered the strategic balance, which remains in Russia's favor nearly four years into the conflict.

The Defence Ministry's latest reports confirm Russian advances across multiple sectors. Meanwhile, Ukrainian commanders noted some gains near Dobropillia in Donetsk. Putin reiterated Russia's unwavering objectives of 'demilitarising and denazifying' Ukraine, central aims since the operation's onset in February 2022.