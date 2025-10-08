Left Menu

Thane Police Destroys Ganja Haul Worth Rs 28.88 Lakh

The Thane rural police destroyed 128.6 kg of ganja worth Rs 28.88 lakh. The action aligned with legal and environmental guidelines at a Taloja facility. Key departments ensured compliance with the NDPS Act during the procedure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Thane district rural police has undertaken a significant operation by destroying 128.6 kg of ganja, with an estimated value of Rs 28.88 lakh, all seized from eight different cases.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anmol Mittal confirmed that the destruction was executed on Monday, adhering to the necessary legal and environmental protocols at a designated facility located in the Taloja industrial area. This action was part of a wider effort to curb the illegal drug trade.

Officers from the Thane Rural Police, along with representatives from the Excise and Forensic departments and the Pollution Control Board, were present at the scene to guarantee that the procedure followed the regulations laid out by the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

