Thane Police Destroys Ganja Haul Worth Rs 28.88 Lakh

The Thane district rural police has undertaken a significant operation by destroying 128.6 kg of ganja, with an estimated value of Rs 28.88 lakh, all seized from eight different cases.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anmol Mittal confirmed that the destruction was executed on Monday, adhering to the necessary legal and environmental protocols at a designated facility located in the Taloja industrial area. This action was part of a wider effort to curb the illegal drug trade.

Officers from the Thane Rural Police, along with representatives from the Excise and Forensic departments and the Pollution Control Board, were present at the scene to guarantee that the procedure followed the regulations laid out by the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.