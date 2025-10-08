Synagogue Attack in Manchester: IS Affiliation Revealed

The attacker in last week's deadly assault on a synagogue in Manchester has been identified as Jihad Al-Shamie, who expressed allegiance to the Islamic State group during the incident, according to police reports on Wednesday. Al-Shamie's actions resulted in the deaths of two congregants.

Al-Shamie, aged 35, was shot by police after initiating his attack outside the Heaton Park Congregation Synagogue. He reportedly rammed a car into pedestrians, wielded a knife, and attempted to break into the synagogue, heightening concerns over security.

The victims, Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, died during the assault on Yom Kippur, a significant day in the Jewish calendar. Tragically, Daulby was inadvertently shot by police as they worked to prevent Al-Shamie's entry. Three more men sustained severe injuries and remain hospitalized, further highlighting the impact of this attack.

