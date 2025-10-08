Left Menu

Synagogue Attack in Manchester: IS Affiliation Revealed

A Manchester synagogue attack by Jihad Al-Shamie, who pledged allegiance to IS, left two congregants dead. Al-Shamie was fatally shot after ramming pedestrians and attempting forced entry on Yom Kippur. Police confirmed the attacker's IS connection, leaving three others hospitalized and raising security concerns.

London | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The attacker in last week's deadly assault on a synagogue in Manchester has been identified as Jihad Al-Shamie, who expressed allegiance to the Islamic State group during the incident, according to police reports on Wednesday. Al-Shamie's actions resulted in the deaths of two congregants.

Al-Shamie, aged 35, was shot by police after initiating his attack outside the Heaton Park Congregation Synagogue. He reportedly rammed a car into pedestrians, wielded a knife, and attempted to break into the synagogue, heightening concerns over security.

The victims, Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, died during the assault on Yom Kippur, a significant day in the Jewish calendar. Tragically, Daulby was inadvertently shot by police as they worked to prevent Al-Shamie's entry. Three more men sustained severe injuries and remain hospitalized, further highlighting the impact of this attack.

