Bombay High Court Halts Unauthorised Use of 'Jio' Trademark for Taxi Service

The Bombay High Court issued an interim order restraining the use of Reliance Industries Ltd's 'Jio' trademark by a company offering taxi services under the domain name jiocabs.com. The court recognized the potential harm to RIL's goodwill and granted an injunction against the unauthorized use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 23:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court issued an interim order stopping a company from using Reliance Industries Ltd's well-known 'Jio' trademark for its taxi services under the domain name jiocabs.com. This move comes as RIL argued that the use constituted trademark infringement and could harm the brand's goodwill.

Justices Somasekhar Sundaresan noted that RIL had established a robust prima facie case, necessitating protection against unauthorized parties leveraging the brand name. The potential damage to RIL's reputation and business was deemed significant enough to warrant judicial intervention.

Following RIL's legal notice, the defendant company changed its name, yet the domain remained active. Consequently, the court enforced an injunction, prohibiting the use of the 'Jio' trademark, similar logos, or related domain names to safeguard Reliance's intellectual property rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

