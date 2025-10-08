High-Stakes Heist: Kundannoor Steel Centre Robbery

In a brazen daylight theft on Wednesday, a steel sales centre in the Kundannoor area was targeted by a gang of four masked men wielding guns and pepper spray.

According to police reports, the assailants stormed the premises, overpowering the staff and owner before making off with a staggering Rs 80 lakh.

Law enforcement has apprehended one suspect, while efforts are underway to capture the remaining members of the gang.

(With inputs from agencies.)