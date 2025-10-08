Left Menu

High-Stakes Heist: Kundannoor Steel Centre Robbery

A robbery occurred at a steel sales centre in Kundannoor when four masked men, armed with guns and pepper spray, stole Rs 80 lakh. The incident left the centre's owner and staff intimidated. Police have detained one suspect and are actively pursuing the rest of the gang.

Updated: 08-10-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 23:59 IST
High-Stakes Heist: Kundannoor Steel Centre Robbery
In a brazen daylight theft on Wednesday, a steel sales centre in the Kundannoor area was targeted by a gang of four masked men wielding guns and pepper spray.

According to police reports, the assailants stormed the premises, overpowering the staff and owner before making off with a staggering Rs 80 lakh.

Law enforcement has apprehended one suspect, while efforts are underway to capture the remaining members of the gang.

