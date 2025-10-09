Toxic Tragedy: India's Regulatory Oversight Crisis in Pharmaceutical Industry

In an alarming revelation, Indian authorities have issued a warning against two more brands of cough syrup after the tragic deaths of 17 children all under the age of five. The fatalities have been linked to a toxic component, diethylene glycol, found in the medicines.

The World Health Organization has highlighted India's 'regulatory gap' in screening domestically-sold syrups which could have contributed to these calamities. Recent inspections exposed lapses in quality control across 19 manufacturing units, including notable companies like Shape Pharma and Rednex Pharmaceuticals, leading to the halt of production and distribution.

The extent of the crisis, exacerbated by past incidents involving Indian syrups in Africa and other regions, has raised grave concerns over quality assurance in the world's third-largest pharmaceutical producer. WHO is yet to rule out the possibility of international leaks of these dangerous medicines.

