Markets Wobble as Global Tensions Ease and Tech Stocks Surge

In a major development, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is offering a glimmer of hope for peace in Gaza, leading to a decrease in oil prices as geopolitical risks lessen. Markets responded favorably as tech shares propelled the Nikkei and Taiwan indices to impressive heights.

Meanwhile, Beijing's restrictions on rare earth mineral exports continue to stir trade tensions with the U.S., especially impacting defense and semiconductor sectors. Despite the restrictions, tech stocks, including giants like Nvidia and Apple, are seeing robust earnings growth estimates, underpinning market optimism.

Currency markets have steadied, with the U.S. dollar gaining against the yen while the euro wavers amidst weak German industrial data. Investors are also closely watching U.S. governmental impacts on economic data releases amid a continuing shutdown, while key European Central Bank and Fed appearances remain in focus.

