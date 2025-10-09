Karnataka Implements Landmark Reforms with Menstrual Leave and Major Developments
The Karnataka cabinet approved a one-day menstrual leave for women in various sectors. It also sanctioned key proposals across labour, infrastructure, education, and tourism, including financial assistance enhancements, bridge reconstructions, a new medical college, and eco-tourism projects. Several land development projects received approval for economic advancement.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka cabinet has made a significant stride by approving one day of menstrual leave for women working in sectors spanning from garments to Information Technology.
Alongside this, the cabinet sanctioned a range of proposals across multiple sectors. These include the enhancement of financial assistance for labor welfare schemes, infrastructural advancements such as the reconstruction of 39 bridges and procurement of advanced firefighting equipment, and the establishment of Aurad City Municipal Council.
In education, the cabinet approved the foundation of a new medical college at Kanakapura, while in tourism, an eco-tourism project at Tataguni in Bengaluru district got a go-ahead. Additionally, land development for commercial and educational purposes has been green-lit, further propelling the state's economic growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DPWI Annual Report Highlights Fiscal Stability and Progress Toward Infrastructure Goals
Gujarat Declares 2025 as Year of Urban Development: Celebrating Two Decades of Transformation
Reviving Punjab: Sports Infrastructure Boost and Drug-Free Initiatives
India's Green Expressways: Transforming Infrastructure and Economy
Ukrainian Forces Target Key Russian Oil Infrastructure