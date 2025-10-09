Left Menu

Karnataka Implements Landmark Reforms with Menstrual Leave and Major Developments

The Karnataka cabinet approved a one-day menstrual leave for women in various sectors. It also sanctioned key proposals across labour, infrastructure, education, and tourism, including financial assistance enhancements, bridge reconstructions, a new medical college, and eco-tourism projects. Several land development projects received approval for economic advancement.

The Karnataka cabinet has made a significant stride by approving one day of menstrual leave for women working in sectors spanning from garments to Information Technology.

Alongside this, the cabinet sanctioned a range of proposals across multiple sectors. These include the enhancement of financial assistance for labor welfare schemes, infrastructural advancements such as the reconstruction of 39 bridges and procurement of advanced firefighting equipment, and the establishment of Aurad City Municipal Council.

In education, the cabinet approved the foundation of a new medical college at Kanakapura, while in tourism, an eco-tourism project at Tataguni in Bengaluru district got a go-ahead. Additionally, land development for commercial and educational purposes has been green-lit, further propelling the state's economic growth.

