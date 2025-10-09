India and Australia Mark Five Years of Partnership with New Defence Agreements

In a significant step towards strengthening bilateral defence ties, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held a comprehensive meeting with Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Mr Richard Marles, in Canberra on October 9, 2025. The dialogue came as part of Shri Rajnath Singh’s official two-day visit to Australia, coinciding with the fifth anniversary of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership — a milestone that reflects the growing depth and maturity of the relationship between the two democracies.

Strengthening Defence Cooperation

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their shared vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region underpinned by international law and respect for sovereignty. Defence cooperation has emerged as a cornerstone of India-Australia relations, encompassing joint military exercises, maritime domain awareness, cyber security, and defence industrial collaboration. Shri Rajnath Singh highlighted how the bilateral partnership has evolved beyond traditional security concerns to embrace joint innovation and research in emerging technologies.

The two ministers signed three landmark agreements:

Agreement on Information Sharing, aimed at enhancing real-time operational collaboration. Memorandum of Understanding on Submarine Search and Rescue Cooperation, to boost underwater safety and rescue capabilities. Terms of Reference on Joint Staff Talks, designed to institutionalise regular dialogue between the armed forces of both nations.

Shared Values and Regional Stability

Emphasising India’s principled approach to regional peace and stability, Shri Rajnath Singh reiterated that “Terror and Talks cannot go together, Terror and Trade cannot go together, and Water and Blood cannot flow together.” He urged the global community to unite in its efforts against terrorism, highlighting that nations committed to democracy and the rule of law must take a collective stand against such threats.

He also underlined the historical and cultural connections that bind India and Australia, rooted in shared democratic values, a commitment to global peace, and mutual respect. Both leaders expressed optimism that the defence partnership would continue to serve as a pillar of regional security and strategic trust.

Meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Mr Anthony Albanese joined the meeting briefly to personally welcome Shri Rajnath Singh. The Raksha Mantri conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and congratulated Mr Albanese on his resounding election victory in May 2025. Mr Albanese praised India’s remarkable economic progress and transformative growth under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, particularly in defence production, cybersecurity, and digital innovation. He also commended India’s strides in poverty alleviation and sustainable development.

Symbolic Engagements and Demonstrations of Interoperability

Earlier in the day, Shri Rajnath Singh was received by Australia’s Assistant Minister of Defence, Mr Peter Khalil, and accorded a ceremonial stair guard welcome — a gesture reflecting the warmth and respect accorded to India by its strategic partner. As part of his engagements, the Raksha Mantri witnessed a live air-to-air refuelling demonstration aboard the KC-30A Multirole Transport and Tanker Aircraft (MRTT), which refuelled an F-35 fighter jet en route to Canberra. The demonstration was a symbolic showcase of the growing operational interoperability between the Indian and Australian Air Forces, following last year’s Implementation Arrangement on Air-to-Air Refuelling.

Upon arrival at the Australian Parliament House, Shri Rajnath Singh was greeted with a traditional welcome ceremony in the presence of Mr Richard Marles, underscoring the cultural warmth that complements the strategic partnership.

A Partnership for the Future

The joint statement issued after the talks reaffirmed the shared resolve of both nations to further deepen cooperation in defence and security, critical technology, and regional resilience. As India and Australia mark five years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, both sides expressed their intent to chart a new decade of collaboration grounded in mutual trust, shared prosperity, and commitment to a rules-based global order.