Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted a flag atop Annapurna temple in the Ram Temple complex on Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi.
PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 31-12-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 12:42 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
