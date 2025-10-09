Daring Heist: Burglars Strike at Chitakhara Village

In a brazen act of robbery, six masked burglars wielding revolvers stormed a residence in Chitakhara village, Jharkhand, stealing cash and valuables worth Rs 5 lakh. The incident unfolded in the early hours on Thursday, leaving the community in a state of shock.

According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dhananjay Ram, homeowner Sanjay Verma reported that the family was asleep when the assailants entered through the back door, threatening them at gunpoint. Among the stolen items were Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, electronic equipment, and jewelry.

As the burglars fled, they warned the family against alerting authorities and locked them in from the outside. Police efforts to apprehend the suspects include analyzing CCTV footage and interrogating detained individuals, in hopes of swiftly bringing the perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)