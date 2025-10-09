Left Menu

Unity and Resilience: Ladakh's Path to Restoration

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta credited the people's spirit of cooperation for restoring normalcy after a violence outbreak. Gupta highlighted the community's unity, which led to lifting restrictions and resuming daily activities. He urged continued collaboration for regional progress, emphasizing youth empowerment and sustainable tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:53 IST
Unity and Resilience: Ladakh's Path to Restoration
Kavinder Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta has praised the local community's cooperative spirit for swiftly restoring normalcy in the region following recent violence on September 24, which resulted in four fatalities and numerous injuries.

Gupta highlighted that the people's patience and unity have played a crucial role in resuming normal life, allowing the lifting of restrictions, including the restoration of internet services. Schools and colleges have also reopened successfully.

In a high-level meeting, Gupta emphasized the administration's dedication to equitable growth in education, health, infrastructure, and employment, while calling for continued public involvement and vigilance to ensure Ladakh's prosperous and secure future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turbulence Grounds European Fighter Jet Meeting

Political Turbulence Grounds European Fighter Jet Meeting

 Global
2
South Africa Stuns India in Nail-Biting Women's World Cup Clash

South Africa Stuns India in Nail-Biting Women's World Cup Clash

 Global
3
Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

 India
4
Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

 Serbia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025