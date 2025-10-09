Unity and Resilience: Ladakh's Path to Restoration
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta credited the people's spirit of cooperation for restoring normalcy after a violence outbreak. Gupta highlighted the community's unity, which led to lifting restrictions and resuming daily activities. He urged continued collaboration for regional progress, emphasizing youth empowerment and sustainable tourism.
- Country:
- India
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta has praised the local community's cooperative spirit for swiftly restoring normalcy in the region following recent violence on September 24, which resulted in four fatalities and numerous injuries.
Gupta highlighted that the people's patience and unity have played a crucial role in resuming normal life, allowing the lifting of restrictions, including the restoration of internet services. Schools and colleges have also reopened successfully.
In a high-level meeting, Gupta emphasized the administration's dedication to equitable growth in education, health, infrastructure, and employment, while calling for continued public involvement and vigilance to ensure Ladakh's prosperous and secure future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
