Transport Tycoon Tragedy: Court Sentences Five to Life

In a significant legal verdict, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan has sentenced five individuals to life imprisonment for the murder of a transport businessman in Gurugram's Pataudi area.

The tragic incident saw businessman Ajit Singh fatally shot on October 8, 2021, in a rival business dispute over logistics contracts, while his brother Mahendra Singh survived a gunshot wound.

The court's decision followed comprehensive investigations by police, recovering key evidence and arresting all five suspects involved, who were caught in late 2021, sealing the case's outcome with a hefty fiscal penalty alongside life sentences.

