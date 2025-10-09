Left Menu

Transport Tycoon Tragedy: Court Sentences Five to Life

Five men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2021 murder of a transport businessman, Ajit Singh, in Gurugram. The attack stemmed from a business rivalry over logistics contracts. Ajit was killed instantly, while his brother Mahendra survived. The court also imposed a fine on the convicts.

In a significant legal verdict, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan has sentenced five individuals to life imprisonment for the murder of a transport businessman in Gurugram's Pataudi area.

The tragic incident saw businessman Ajit Singh fatally shot on October 8, 2021, in a rival business dispute over logistics contracts, while his brother Mahendra Singh survived a gunshot wound.

The court's decision followed comprehensive investigations by police, recovering key evidence and arresting all five suspects involved, who were caught in late 2021, sealing the case's outcome with a hefty fiscal penalty alongside life sentences.

