Chhattisgarh Women Allege Assault at Railway Station: Call for Action Intensifies

The Chhattisgarh State Women Commission has taken action, urging the Director General of Police to file separate FIRs based on complaints from three women who allege assault and molestation at Durg railway station by Bajrang Dal members. The complaint stems from a contentious human trafficking and religious conversion case.

Despite three hearings, Bajrang Dal representatives have not appeared before the Commission, prompting the Women Commission's chairperson, Kiranmayee Nayak, to criticize local police for negligence and failure to ensure their presence. The Commission raises concerns about evidence suppression, citing limited CCTV footage provided by the railway authorities.

The altercation has turned into a political controversy, with accusations flying between the Congress, CPI(M), and the state administration. As pressure mounts, the Women Commission has warned of potentially escalating the matter to the National Human Rights Commission if FIRs are not filed swiftly.

