Palisades Fire Suspect to Remain Jailed Amid Arson Concerns

Jonathan Rinderknecht, charged with starting the deadly Palisades Fire in California, is ordered to stay jailed in Florida. Concerns about his mental health and flight risk were raised, but his defense argued he poses no threat. A hearing is set for October 17 to review the charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Orlando | Updated: 10-10-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 00:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal magistrate in Florida ruled on Thursday that Jonathan Rinderknecht, charged in connection with the Palisades Fire, remains in custody. The decision came after prosecutors highlighted Rinderknecht's traits of an arsonist and noted his family's concerns regarding his mental health.

Authorities allege that Rinderknecht initiated a small fire on New Year's Day that later exploded into a massive blaze in the upscale regions of Pacific Palisades and Malibu, resulting in 12 fatalities and significant property damage. Assistant US Attorney Rachel Lyons argued that Rinderknecht posed a flight risk, citing his familial ties to France.

During a court hearing in Orlando, special agent Thomas Harrison of the ATF testified about Rinderknecht's recent living situation, which involved an eviction by his sister and brother-in-law due to safety fears. Despite these claims, Federal Assistant Public Defender Aziza Hawthorne contested the prosecution's portrayal, insisting on Rinderknecht's innocence and emphasizing his family's support.

