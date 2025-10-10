Palisades Fire Suspect to Remain Jailed Amid Arson Concerns

A federal magistrate in Florida ruled on Thursday that Jonathan Rinderknecht, charged in connection with the Palisades Fire, remains in custody. The decision came after prosecutors highlighted Rinderknecht's traits of an arsonist and noted his family's concerns regarding his mental health.

Authorities allege that Rinderknecht initiated a small fire on New Year's Day that later exploded into a massive blaze in the upscale regions of Pacific Palisades and Malibu, resulting in 12 fatalities and significant property damage. Assistant US Attorney Rachel Lyons argued that Rinderknecht posed a flight risk, citing his familial ties to France.

During a court hearing in Orlando, special agent Thomas Harrison of the ATF testified about Rinderknecht's recent living situation, which involved an eviction by his sister and brother-in-law due to safety fears. Despite these claims, Federal Assistant Public Defender Aziza Hawthorne contested the prosecution's portrayal, insisting on Rinderknecht's innocence and emphasizing his family's support.

