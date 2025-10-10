Left Menu

Federal Grand Jury Weighs Charges Against Letitia James

A federal grand jury is considering charging New York Attorney General Letitia James with mortgage fraud. Accusations include misrepresenting her home as a primary residence for better mortgage rates. James is one of several officials facing similar allegations, amid ongoing legal turbulence involving Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 01:57 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 01:57 IST
A federal grand jury in Virginia is deliberating charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James for alleged mortgage fraud, Fox News reported on Thursday, referencing unnamed sources.

James, who denies any wrongdoing, is under investigation after Federal Housing Finance Agency chief Bill Pulte claimed she misrepresented her Norfolk, Virginia, residence as a primary home to obtain preferable mortgage terms. Additionally, James is accused of providing possibly misleading information about her Brooklyn residence.

James' legal troubles emerge amidst her involvement in a civil fraud case against former President Trump, who criticized her actions. At least two other officials, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, are also under scrutiny for similar charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

