Left Menu

Justice Barroso Steps Down: A New Era for Brazil's Supreme Court

Justice Luis Roberto Barroso of Brazil's Supreme Court announces an early departure, opening a vacancy for President Lula to appoint his third nominee. Appointed by Dilma Rousseff in 2013, Barroso served as Chief Justice and oversaw pivotal trials, including one targeting former President Bolsonaro. Barroso emphasized a desire for personal freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 04:09 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 04:09 IST
Justice Barroso Steps Down: A New Era for Brazil's Supreme Court

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Luis Roberto Barroso has announced his early retirement, leaving a vacancy in the country's top court. This move comes ahead of the mandatory 2033 retirement deadline and offers President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva the opportunity to nominate a third member to the 11-member body during his tenure.

In a statement during the court's session, Barroso, who is 67, expressed his desire to pursue a new direction in life. "I have no attachment to power and would like to live the rest of my life without the responsibilities of the role," he declared. Appointed by former President Dilma Rousseff in 2013, Barroso served as the court's president until September.

During his tenure as Chief Justice, Barroso played a pivotal role in significant trials, including one where a panel sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro to over 27 years for attempting a coup post-2022 elections. While Barroso did not participate in this ruling, his leadership influenced the court's direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful Quake Strikes Off Southern Philippines

Powerful Quake Strikes Off Southern Philippines

 Philippines
2
Tsunami Alert in Indonesia Following Philippine Earthquake

Tsunami Alert in Indonesia Following Philippine Earthquake

 Indonesia
3
Powerful Quake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Southern Philippines

Powerful Quake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Southern Philippines

 Global
4
Seismic Shocker: Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Alert in Southern Philippines

Seismic Shocker: Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Alert in Southern Philippines

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025