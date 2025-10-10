Justice Barroso Steps Down: A New Era for Brazil's Supreme Court

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Luis Roberto Barroso has announced his early retirement, leaving a vacancy in the country's top court. This move comes ahead of the mandatory 2033 retirement deadline and offers President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva the opportunity to nominate a third member to the 11-member body during his tenure.

In a statement during the court's session, Barroso, who is 67, expressed his desire to pursue a new direction in life. "I have no attachment to power and would like to live the rest of my life without the responsibilities of the role," he declared. Appointed by former President Dilma Rousseff in 2013, Barroso served as the court's president until September.

During his tenure as Chief Justice, Barroso played a pivotal role in significant trials, including one where a panel sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro to over 27 years for attempting a coup post-2022 elections. While Barroso did not participate in this ruling, his leadership influenced the court's direction.

