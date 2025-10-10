Bomb Threat Raises Alarm at PTI Office
A bomb threat was received at the PTI office in Kodambakkam, prompting police to evacuate staff and conduct a thorough search of the premises. The source of the threat remains undisclosed, while local authorities work to ensure safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-10-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 09:09 IST
- Country:
- India
A bomb threat was reported at the PTI office in Kodambakkam, according to police on Friday. The origin of the threat remains undisclosed, but the matter prompted immediate police attention.
Responding to the threat, a police team arrived at the scene and promptly evacuated all present staff to ensure everyone's safety.
Authorities are conducting bomb checks on the premises as a precautionary measure as investigations continue.
Advertisement