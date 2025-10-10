Dramatic Capture: Police Nab Notorious Criminal After Narela Shootout
Aftab Alam, a wanted criminal involved in various crimes, was injured during a shootout with police in Delhi. He was captured and taken to the hospital. Police acted on a tip-off to locate him in Narela, where he fired at officers. Legal proceedings are ongoing with further investigations.
- Country:
- India
A notorious criminal was apprehended following a dramatic shootout with police in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area, officials reported on Friday. The suspect sustained injuries during the encounter.
Police acted on intelligence suggesting the suspect would be in the area on a black scooter carrying a firearm. Upon spotting a matching vehicle, officers attempted to intercept it, resulting in the suspect opening fire. Police fired back, hitting him in the leg.
The suspect, identified as Aftab Alam alias Atti, is linked to multiple robbery and murder cases. He was captured and has been hospitalized. A firearm and the scooter were seized, and further investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Farewell to Jilly Cooper: Novelist Who Captured British Sophistication and Scandal
Rajasthan's Notorious Drug Lord Kamlesh Captured Near Indo-Pak Border
Fear Ends as Elusive Tiger Captured in Sitapur
Fugitive Murderer Captured: Deepak Kumar's Arrest
Key Kapil Sangwan Gang Member Captured in Jhajjar Murder Case