Dramatic Capture: Police Nab Notorious Criminal After Narela Shootout

A notorious criminal was apprehended following a dramatic shootout with police in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area, officials reported on Friday. The suspect sustained injuries during the encounter.

Police acted on intelligence suggesting the suspect would be in the area on a black scooter carrying a firearm. Upon spotting a matching vehicle, officers attempted to intercept it, resulting in the suspect opening fire. Police fired back, hitting him in the leg.

The suspect, identified as Aftab Alam alias Atti, is linked to multiple robbery and murder cases. He was captured and has been hospitalized. A firearm and the scooter were seized, and further investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)