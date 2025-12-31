India's Transformational Journey Captured in the 'Bharat@2026' Calendar
The 2026 Government of India calendar, unveiled by Union Minister L Murugan, showcases India's transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With the theme 'Bharat@2026: Sewa, Sushasan and Samriddhi', it emphasizes governance priorities and national growth, featuring thematic monthly sheets that depict India's progress and future vision.
The Government of India launched its 2026 calendar with the theme 'Bharat@2026: Sewa, Sushasan and Samriddhi', announced by Union Minister L Murugan. The calendar, featuring thematic monthly sheets, is not just a collection of dates but a presentation of India's transformative journey under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Each month highlights a significant aspect of governance and national development, such as self-reliance, farmers' prosperity, women's empowerment, and infrastructure growth. It underscores the government's priorities for simplifying processes and fostering trust between citizens and the State.
Released in 13 languages, the calendar aims to connect with India's diverse cultural and linguistic population, capturing the essence of national confidence and the collective resolve towards an advanced India by 2047.
