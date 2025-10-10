Left Menu

Empowering the Future: National Consultation on Safeguarding the Girl Child

The Supreme Court's juvenile justice committee, in partnership with UNICEF India, will host a two-day national consultation focused on safeguarding the girl child, coinciding with the International Day of the Girl Child. The event will explore measures to prevent violence, ensure justice, and improve access to essential services for girls in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Supreme Court's juvenile justice committee is set to organize a groundbreaking two-day national consultation aimed at protecting the girl child. This event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, coinciding with the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11.

Organized in collaboration with UNICEF India, the consultation aims to reaffirm India's collective commitment to ensuring the safety, health, education, and empowerment of every girl. The Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, will deliver the inaugural address, while Justice J B Pardiwala, a committee member, will unveil a new handbook titled 'Child Rights and the Law.'

During the consultation, key sessions will address the rights of the girl child, their protection from cyber crimes, and mechanisms to prevent abuse and violence. Discussions will also cover best practices from various states, specifically focusing on trafficking, child marriage, and the implementation of the POCSO Act. Attendees will explore legal and practical solutions to these pressing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

