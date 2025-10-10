Swift Rescue: Abducted Boy Safely Returned

An eight-year-old boy, abducted from Ramdas Bhatta, was expertly rescued by police from Murshidabad, West Bengal, on Friday, according to law enforcement officials.

The child went missing Thursday evening. His family, alarmed by the disappearance, initiated a search after a local labourer claimed spotting the boy with a man around 7:45 PM.

A case was filed by the boy's father at Bistupur police station. Subsequently, clues led police to Murshidabad, where they detained a suspect and successfully secured the boy's release. The motives for the kidnapping remain under investigation, officials disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)