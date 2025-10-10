Left Menu

Swift Rescue: Abducted Boy Safely Returned

An eight-year-old boy was rescued by police from West Bengal's Murshidabad district after being abducted from Ramdas Bhatta. The rescue followed swift police action and input from a local labourer. The motive behind the abduction remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:07 IST
Swift Rescue: Abducted Boy Safely Returned
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An eight-year-old boy, abducted from Ramdas Bhatta, was expertly rescued by police from Murshidabad, West Bengal, on Friday, according to law enforcement officials.

The child went missing Thursday evening. His family, alarmed by the disappearance, initiated a search after a local labourer claimed spotting the boy with a man around 7:45 PM.

A case was filed by the boy's father at Bistupur police station. Subsequently, clues led police to Murshidabad, where they detained a suspect and successfully secured the boy's release. The motives for the kidnapping remain under investigation, officials disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan ATS Unmasks Major Job Fraud Racket

Rajasthan ATS Unmasks Major Job Fraud Racket

 India
2
Explosion in Saranda Forest: Security Forces Targeted During Resistance Week

Explosion in Saranda Forest: Security Forces Targeted During Resistance Week

 India
3
Three Top CPI (Maoist) Leaders Surrender in Telangana

Three Top CPI (Maoist) Leaders Surrender in Telangana

 India
4
Cyclist Derek Gee Faces $34.82M Legal Battle with Former Team

Cyclist Derek Gee Faces $34.82M Legal Battle with Former Team

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025