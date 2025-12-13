20-Year Sentence for Kidnapping and Rape Under POCSO Act in Meerut
A Meerut POCSO court sentenced a man to 20 years for kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old. The incident, reported on March 25, 2019, involved threats and coercion. Following the victim's statement and medical exam, charges included kidnapping, threats, and rape according to POCSO regulations.
A special POCSO court in Meerut district has sentenced a man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for the kidnapping and rape of a 13-year-old girl, according to legal sources.
Special public prosecutors Narendra Chauhan and Avkash Jain announced the court's decision, handed down by Special Judge (POCSO Act) Mohammad Babar Khan. Along with imprisonment, the convict was fined Rs 70,000.
The case originated on March 25, 2019, with a complaint at Brahmpuri police station. The accused allegedly lured and threatened the victim, leading to charges of kidnapping, threats, and subsequent rape under the POCSO Act after her recovery and medical examination.
