Left Menu

20-Year Sentence for Kidnapping and Rape Under POCSO Act in Meerut

A Meerut POCSO court sentenced a man to 20 years for kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old. The incident, reported on March 25, 2019, involved threats and coercion. Following the victim's statement and medical exam, charges included kidnapping, threats, and rape according to POCSO regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 13-12-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 13-12-2025 00:09 IST
20-Year Sentence for Kidnapping and Rape Under POCSO Act in Meerut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special POCSO court in Meerut district has sentenced a man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for the kidnapping and rape of a 13-year-old girl, according to legal sources.

Special public prosecutors Narendra Chauhan and Avkash Jain announced the court's decision, handed down by Special Judge (POCSO Act) Mohammad Babar Khan. Along with imprisonment, the convict was fined Rs 70,000.

The case originated on March 25, 2019, with a complaint at Brahmpuri police station. The accused allegedly lured and threatened the victim, leading to charges of kidnapping, threats, and subsequent rape under the POCSO Act after her recovery and medical examination.

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025