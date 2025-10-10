Rajasthan's Anta Bypoll: Voter Engagement and Accessibility

With over 2.27 lakh registered voters, the Anta Assembly constituency in Rajasthan's Baran district is poised for a vital bypoll on November 11. This election arises from the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwarlal Meena, who faced ousting in May for pointing a pistol at a sub-divisional magistrate.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan, the constituency is equipped to ensure all registered voters, including those without an Electors Photo Identity Card, can participate by using one of 12 alternative identity documents approved by the Election Commission.

The counting of votes is scheduled for November 14, with a special focus on inclusivity, accommodating voters with disabilities and facilitating voting for service voters among the 2,27,563 registered participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)