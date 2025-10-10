Denmark's Arctic Defence Boost: New F-35s and Enhanced Greenland Presence
Denmark is investing 27.4 billion crowns to enhance its Arctic military presence with 16 new F-35 aircraft, amid U.S. criticism of Greenland's defence capabilities. The investment will include new ships, advanced radar systems, and a new military headquarters in Nuuk, underscoring the strategic importance of the region.
Denmark has announced a substantial investment of 27.4 billion crowns to bolster its military capabilities in the Arctic region. The plan, unveiled Friday, includes the acquisition of 16 new F-35 fighter jets, alongside Denmark's previous commitment to 27, aiming to strengthen the country's national defense force.
Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen emphasized the importance of these investments in light of recent geopolitical tensions in Europe. This move comes as Denmark addresses U.S. concerns regarding the defence of Greenland, a strategically significant territory.
In addition to the aircraft, Denmark's initiative includes funding for new Arctic ships, a military headquarters in Nuuk, and enhanced surveillance systems. These actions illustrate Denmark's commitment to maintaining control of Greenland, which remains vital for U.S. military operations and transatlantic security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Denmark
- Greenland
- Arctic
- F-35
- military
- investment
- defense
- aircraft
- Troels Lund Poulsen
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Pyongyang's Glamorous Military Display Amid Global Parallels
Insurgency Escalation: Nigerian Military Faces Rising Threats in Borno
North Korea's Military Parade: A Showcase of Power and Alliances
Denmark Bolsters Arctic Defense Amid U.S. Pressure
Explosion Shakes Rural Tennessee: Military Plant Blast Rocks Communities