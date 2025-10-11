Odisha's Bold Reforms: Empowering Women and Streamlining Regulations

The Odisha Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has set a new precedent by greenlighting an impressive 15 proposals across 10 departments. These include the Odisha Jan Vishwas Ordinance, 2025, intended to rationalize penalties and ease compliance, echoing the Centre's recent legal reforms.

In a progressive move, the Factories (Odisha Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, was also approved. This ordinance facilitates industrial flexibility by allowing women to work factory shifts at any hour, subject to consent and safety measures, and revises overtime wage structures to boost economic productivity.

The cabinet also launched the 'Swachha Odisha' initiative with a Rs 1,600 crore allocation aimed at enhancing sanitation efforts statewide. Additional approvals include measures for water resource management, collectively promising a forward-thinking approach to governance and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)