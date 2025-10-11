Left Menu

Odisha's Bold Reforms: Empowering Women and Streamlining Regulations

The Odisha Cabinet approved 15 proposals promoting legal reforms and industrial growth. Key highlights include the Odisha Jan Vishwas Ordinance to decriminalise non-serious offences and the Factories (Odisha Amendment) Ordinance enhancing women's working hours and conditions. The 'Swachha Odisha' scheme aims to consolidate sanitation efforts with a Rs 1,600 crore budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-10-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 00:06 IST
The Odisha Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has set a new precedent by greenlighting an impressive 15 proposals across 10 departments. These include the Odisha Jan Vishwas Ordinance, 2025, intended to rationalize penalties and ease compliance, echoing the Centre's recent legal reforms.

In a progressive move, the Factories (Odisha Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, was also approved. This ordinance facilitates industrial flexibility by allowing women to work factory shifts at any hour, subject to consent and safety measures, and revises overtime wage structures to boost economic productivity.

The cabinet also launched the 'Swachha Odisha' initiative with a Rs 1,600 crore allocation aimed at enhancing sanitation efforts statewide. Additional approvals include measures for water resource management, collectively promising a forward-thinking approach to governance and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

