Remembering Ratan Tata: A Beacon of India's Industrial Growth

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alongside prominent leaders, honored the esteemed industrialist and Padma Vibhushan awardee, late Ratan Naval Tata, on his birth anniversary.

Sharing their tributes on social media platform X, Adityanath hailed Tata as a cornerstone of India's industrial sector, acknowledging his vital role in propelling the nation towards self-reliance. Adityanath lauded Tata's enduring contributions to India's economic progress. In a similar post, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya praised Tata's visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to ethical values.

Brajesh Pathak, another deputy chief minister, along with BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit Pankaj Chaudhary, commemorated Tata's birth anniversary by reflecting on his global impact on Indian industry through the Tata Group. They acknowledged Tata's profound influence, extending beyond business, into realms of social service, education, and health, transforming numerous lives. Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, passed away last year on October 9 at 86.

(With inputs from agencies.)