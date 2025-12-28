Left Menu

Remembering Ratan Tata: A Beacon of India's Industrial Growth

Uttar Pradesh leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, honored industrialist Ratan Tata on his birth anniversary. They highlighted his contributions to India's industrial growth and nation-building. The tribute was shared on social media, emphasizing Tata's visionary leadership and ethical values. Ratan Tata passed away on October 9, last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-12-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 10:45 IST
Remembering Ratan Tata: A Beacon of India's Industrial Growth
Ratan Tata
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alongside prominent leaders, honored the esteemed industrialist and Padma Vibhushan awardee, late Ratan Naval Tata, on his birth anniversary.

Sharing their tributes on social media platform X, Adityanath hailed Tata as a cornerstone of India's industrial sector, acknowledging his vital role in propelling the nation towards self-reliance. Adityanath lauded Tata's enduring contributions to India's economic progress. In a similar post, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya praised Tata's visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to ethical values.

Brajesh Pathak, another deputy chief minister, along with BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit Pankaj Chaudhary, commemorated Tata's birth anniversary by reflecting on his global impact on Indian industry through the Tata Group. They acknowledged Tata's profound influence, extending beyond business, into realms of social service, education, and health, transforming numerous lives. Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, passed away last year on October 9 at 86.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turf War: Thiruvananthapuram MLA Faces Eviction Demand

Political Turf War: Thiruvananthapuram MLA Faces Eviction Demand

 India
2
Supreme Court Acts to Preserve Aravalli Hills Amid Definition Dispute

Supreme Court Acts to Preserve Aravalli Hills Amid Definition Dispute

 India
3
Pakistan Star Player Faces Ban Over Controversial Tournament Appearance

Pakistan Star Player Faces Ban Over Controversial Tournament Appearance

 Pakistan
4
Foreign Investors Flee Indian Equities Amid Record Withdrawals

Foreign Investors Flee Indian Equities Amid Record Withdrawals

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden behavioral costs of AI collaboration at work

Students rely on AI yet fear dependency and integrity risks

From microplastics to pesticides, AI maps invisible threats in everyday diets

Why AI still struggles with meaning and how dialectics may solve it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025