Left Menu

Telangana High Court Stays BC Quota Increase Amid Election Hurdles

The Telangana High Court has halted the government's move to increase OBC reservations in local body polls, citing a breach of the Supreme Court's 50% reservation cap. The court emphasized adherence to the 'triple test' framework, ordering the state to respond within four weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-10-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 10:38 IST
Telangana High Court Stays BC Quota Increase Amid Election Hurdles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana High Court has intervened to halt the state government's plan to increase reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in upcoming local body elections, asserting that the proposal conflicts with the Supreme Court's 50% reservation cap.

According to the high court's ruling, any change in reservations must adhere to the 'triple test' framework, which includes forming a data-collecting commission, and ensuring total reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and OBCs remain under the 50% threshold.

The interim stay affects Government Order Nos. 9, 41, and 42, and has suspended further election activities. The government has been given four weeks to respond as it considers appealing to the Supreme Court to vacate the stay.

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts as Women Journalists Barred from Afghan Foreign Minister's Press Conference in Delhi

Controversy Erupts as Women Journalists Barred from Afghan Foreign Minister'...

 India
2
Telangana High Court Stays BC Quota Increase Amid Election Hurdles

Telangana High Court Stays BC Quota Increase Amid Election Hurdles

 India
3
Honoring Heroes: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Pays Tribute to Fallen Soldiers

Honoring Heroes: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Pays Tribute to Fallen Soldiers

 India
4
CDC Faces Major Layoffs Amid U.S. Government Shutdown

CDC Faces Major Layoffs Amid U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025