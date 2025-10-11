Telangana High Court Stays BC Quota Increase Amid Election Hurdles
The Telangana High Court has halted the government's move to increase OBC reservations in local body polls, citing a breach of the Supreme Court's 50% reservation cap. The court emphasized adherence to the 'triple test' framework, ordering the state to respond within four weeks.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana High Court has intervened to halt the state government's plan to increase reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in upcoming local body elections, asserting that the proposal conflicts with the Supreme Court's 50% reservation cap.
According to the high court's ruling, any change in reservations must adhere to the 'triple test' framework, which includes forming a data-collecting commission, and ensuring total reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and OBCs remain under the 50% threshold.
The interim stay affects Government Order Nos. 9, 41, and 42, and has suspended further election activities. The government has been given four weeks to respond as it considers appealing to the Supreme Court to vacate the stay.
ALSO READ
Maratha Quota Controversy: Vikhe Patil Criticizes Sharad Pawar
Telangana High Court Stalls 42% BC Reservation in Local Elections
OBC Protest March in Nagpur: A Battle for Quota Equality
Court Halts Local Polls Over BC Reservation Quota
Telangana HC Halts Local Elections Over Controversial Reservation Order