Left Menu

Owaisi Urges Muslim Political Agency Ahead of Maharashtra Local Elections

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi calls on Maharashtra's Muslim community to establish their own political agency in the upcoming local elections. Criticizing major parties for sidelining minority leadership, he urges a vote for AIMIM's candidates, emphasizing the need for self-representation and socio-economic progress within the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:14 IST
Owaisi Urges Muslim Political Agency Ahead of Maharashtra Local Elections
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With local elections imminent in Maharashtra, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has rallied the Muslim community to build their own political representation and support a party that fosters Muslim leadership. He criticized established parties, including Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena, for their consistent opposition to Muslim leaders.

During a public rally in Jalna, Owaisi drew attention to the political landscape, pointing out recent alliances and dismissals. Speculation about a Congress-BJP alliance in Ambernath was swiftly dismissed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) announced a partnership for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Elections, reuniting Uddhav and Raj Thackeray.

Owaisi argued that the Muslim community has long been marginalized, urging constituents to elect leaders who can improve infrastructure and public services. He stressed the importance of the community asserting its political will by voting for AIMIM's 'kite' symbol candidates, warning that failure to do so would perpetuate voter disenfranchisement and social neglect.

The State Election Commission of Maharashtra has scheduled polling for January 15 across 29 municipal corporations, including the BMC and PMC. As political dynamics unfold, Raj Thackeray, speaking at a joint UBT-MNS rally, called for Marathi unity, labeling the BMC polls as critical for protecting the region's language, land, and identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

 India
2
Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

 India
3
Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

 Global
4
Grooming Future Leaders: IITs' Ambitious Leadership Training Programme

Grooming Future Leaders: IITs' Ambitious Leadership Training Programme

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026