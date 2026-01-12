Owaisi Urges Muslim Political Agency Ahead of Maharashtra Local Elections

With local elections imminent in Maharashtra, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has rallied the Muslim community to build their own political representation and support a party that fosters Muslim leadership. He criticized established parties, including Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena, for their consistent opposition to Muslim leaders.

During a public rally in Jalna, Owaisi drew attention to the political landscape, pointing out recent alliances and dismissals. Speculation about a Congress-BJP alliance in Ambernath was swiftly dismissed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) announced a partnership for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Elections, reuniting Uddhav and Raj Thackeray.

Owaisi argued that the Muslim community has long been marginalized, urging constituents to elect leaders who can improve infrastructure and public services. He stressed the importance of the community asserting its political will by voting for AIMIM's 'kite' symbol candidates, warning that failure to do so would perpetuate voter disenfranchisement and social neglect.

The State Election Commission of Maharashtra has scheduled polling for January 15 across 29 municipal corporations, including the BMC and PMC. As political dynamics unfold, Raj Thackeray, speaking at a joint UBT-MNS rally, called for Marathi unity, labeling the BMC polls as critical for protecting the region's language, land, and identity.

