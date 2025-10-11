Left Menu

China Offers Bounty on Alleged Taiwanese Psychological Warfare Officers

Chinese authorities have offered rewards for information leading to the arrest of 18 Taiwanese military psychological operations officers accused of spreading separatist messages. China considers Taiwan as part of its territory, despite opposition from Taipei. Taiwan dismisses the allegations, terming them intimidation from an authoritarian regime.

Chinese police have announced rewards worth $1,400 for information about 18 identified as Taiwanese military psychological operations officers disseminating 'separatist' messages. This follows Taiwan's recent pledge to strengthen its defenses.

The Chinese city of Xiamen, opposite Taiwan, claims these 18 individuals belong to Taiwan's 'psychological warfare unit,' responsible for tasks like disinformation and intelligence gathering. Their profiles, including names and identity card numbers, were released.

China insists the officers were plotting to incite separatism by launching smear campaigns and producing fake content. Taiwan rebuts, dismissing the accusations as attempts to divide and intimidate its democratic society.

