Safeguarding the Girl Child: Unleashing Her Future in the Digital Era
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai emphasized the need for specialized laws and training to protect the girl child from digital threats like online harassment, exploitation, and data misuse. At a stakeholders consultation, he highlighted the cultural barriers impeding progress and stressed the need for education and equality.
- Country:
- India
In a compelling address, the Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, has called attention to the urgent need for specialized laws and training to protect the girl child in the digital age from online harassment and data misuse.
Speaking at a national consultation on 'Safeguarding the Girl Child,' Gavai highlighted the multiple risks faced by young girls due to digital threats and cultural barriers, emphasizing the importance of constitutional and legal guarantees.
Justice Gavai's address was supported by discussions from esteemed guests, including Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi, emphasizing educational equality and a safe digital environment for girls in India.
