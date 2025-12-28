Left Menu

Chief Justice's Call for Integrity and Patience in Legal Profession

Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, emphasized the importance of integrity, patience, and gradual learning in the legal profession during a convocation address at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National Law University. He called on young lawyers to prioritize fairness and accountability in their practice and warned against shortcuts.

During the first convocation ceremony of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National Law University, Sonipat, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant urged young legal professionals to embrace integrity and patience. Addressing the audience, he highlighted the importance of viewing law as a craft that requires diligence, not as a pathway to quick success.

CJI Kant emphasized that the legal profession, currently under greater public and technological scrutiny, demands lawyers who can adapt without losing sight of core principles. He called on young lawyers to contribute to the field with innovation and integrity, positioning fairness and consistency as core values.

Highlighting the importance of integrity, the Chief Justice urged aspiring lawyers to earn trust through honesty and fairness, reminding them that reputation precedes them in courtrooms. He encouraged them to seek deep success defined by their honest contributions to justice and principle, even when challenging.

